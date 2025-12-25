Wike rallies Abuja residents against security challenges

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on residents of Abuja to remain vigilant and actively support security agencies in safeguarding lives and property during the Christmas and yuletide celebrations, assuring that the FCT Administration has put robust measures in place to ensure a peaceful festive season.

Wike, who described the season as one of joy, sharing, good neighbourliness and sober reflection on the values of love, unity and peace exemplified by Jesus Christ, urged Christian faithful and all residents to use the period to strengthen bonds of harmony and peaceful coexistence.

In a Christmas message to residents of the FCT on Thursday, Wike congratulated Christians in the FCT on the celebration of Christmas, noting that such virtues are essential to sustaining stability and prosperity in the nation’s capital.

According to the Minister, Christmas also provides an opportunity for collective prayers for national leaders and the country at large, expressing hope that Nigeria will continue to enjoy peace and progress in the years ahead.

Wike commended residents of the FCT for their cooperation and support to the Administration throughout the year, stressing that the past 12 months had witnessed significant strides in development across the Territory. He listed the renovation of schools, improved staffing and equipping of hospitals, construction of roads and bridges across the area councils, support for the judiciary, and enhanced security architecture as some of the notable achievements recorded.

Describing the year as one of remarkable progress, the Minister attributed the successes to the collaboration between the government and residents, while also acknowledging the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his commitment to the development of the Federal Capital Territory.

He further expressed appreciation to partners, stakeholders, management and staff of the FCT Administration, as well as residents and friends of the Territory, for their contributions toward advancing governance and service delivery.

Reaffirming the Administration’s commitment, Wike assured that the FCT Government would remain steadfast in providing infrastructure and services that directly improve the lives of residents.

On security, the Minister urged residents to be conscious of their civic responsibilities during the festivities, advising them to promptly report any suspicious activities within their neighbourhoods to relevant security agencies.

He reassured residents that adequate arrangements had been made to guarantee a safe, secure and joyful Christmas and yuletide celebration across the Territory, adding that the FCT Administration would continue to work closely with security agencies to protect lives and property throughout the festive period and beyond.