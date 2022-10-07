Wike puts political rallies in public schools under restrictions 

As parties intensified campaign strategies ahead of 2023 general election, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has imposed stiffer restrictions on the usage of public schools for political rallies and other engagements in the state.

Wike has also signed the motion passed by the House of Assembly, approving the removal of Celestine Omehia as a former governor in the state.

Signing both documents on Friday at the State House in Port Harcourt, the governor noted that there was need for better enforcement of law and order.

On the school, he noted that the Executive Order 21 prohibits the use of public schools for political parties without the approval of the state ministry of education.

The governor said the application for approval must be submitted at least two weeks before the date of the campaign.

According to him, applicants will also deposit the sum of N5 million caution fees in case attendees destroy the facilities in the schools.

Wike stressed that a local council chairman has the right to stop any rally if approval is not sought from the state government before commencement.

He also warned that the state government will not allow political parties and their supporters to disturb the peace in the state, as the campaigns begin.

The governor cautioned politicians seeking elective offices ahead next year’s election to stay away from any action that could disrupt the peace and harmony across the state

He threatened that any head of school that connives with political parties to hold rallies without approval by the state government would be made to face the law.

Wike reiterated his stance against the use of hotels and other leisure spots as meeting points by hoodlums and cultists ahead of the 2023 elections.

