Wike promises to sustain Abuja master plan enforcement, others

Amid criticism against the ongoing enforcement of the Abuja master plan restoration, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Nyesom Wike, has promised to sustain the fight against distortion of the laid down procedure and other reforms designed to restore the Nigerian seat of power’s pride as well as make it Africa’s pride.

Wike said that the ongoing policy by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration on Abuja was to ensure that the seat of power continue to remain the country’s centre of unity.

The Minister, who made the promise on Wednesday in his new Year message, meanwhile appealed to residents of the FCT to support the Tinubu administration to achieve a thriving, and prosperous FCT in year 2025.

He said: “Let us remain committed to ensuring that the FCT continues to stand as the proper Centre of Unity, upholding the dreams of our founding fathers.

“This administration remains steadfast in its determination to transform the FCT into one of the best capital territories in the world. We can achieve the collective dream of a thriving, and prosperous FCT by supporting His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and working together in unity and cooperation.

“Together, let us embrace 2025 with hope and determination and may this year bring us closer to realizing our collective vision for a Federal Capital Territory that reflects the highest ideals of progress and unity”.

During the year, the Minister noted that his office would embark on massive infrastructural development to achieve economic growth and improved residents quality of life.

According to him, we will also be Enhancing healthcare, education, and agricultural sectors, ensuring that every resident can access essential services

“Aside from that, we will be tackling public transportation challenges through private sector participation, will commence in earnest, easing transportation issues and ensuring smooth mobility for residents.

“Expand programs for youth employment and engage with them positively to harness the energy and creativity of our young people for the development of the FCT.

“In the year, we assure you that we will work aggressively towards meeting our tourism potential and building upon our achievements in the security sector

“Fellow residents, we must also recognize that sustainable development requires the active participation of all residents. I urge you to meet your civic obligations by paying taxes, dues, and levies as applicable, as these are essential for generating the revenue needed to fund developmental projects”, he added.