Wike promises to lead Rivers PDP campaign in 2027

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) moves to sanction members involved in anti-party activities and fueling crisis within its rank, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that none of the party members could sanction or expel him over his conducts, just as he promised to lead the Rivers PDP campaign during the 2027 general election in the state.

Wike said that though he was appointed by an All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government, but yet to renounce his membership of the opposition party, saying he made the party and not the other way the PDP chieftains had alleged.

The Rivers state former governor announced his intention to lead the PDP campaign during the 2027 presidential election on Monday while responding to questions during a media parley in Abuja.

While responding to the allegations of undermining the PDP chances during the 2023 election and subsequently, he stressed that none of the Board of Trustees (BOT) and other chieftains of the party could suspend him over his decisions.

He said: “I am still in PDP. I worked hard for the party. I have not seen anybody who has the guts to tell me, ‘Wike, you are not a member of the party.’ Who is that? What is his contribution to the party that is more than me? No one will take me from the party. I’m a member. In fact, I’ll lead the PDP campaign in Rivers by 2027″.

On the political crisis in Rivers State, Wike denied any personal conflict with Governor Siminalayi Fubara and said he would not have supported the declaration of a state of emergency in the state had President Tinubu consulted him.

“I don’t have any crisis with Fubara. I am not the president who declared the state of emergency.If Mr. President had called me that time, I wouldn’t have agreed on a state of emergency.”