Wike pitches tent with Sanwo-Olu against Lagos PDP

As a sign that the 2023 elections will be filled with surprises, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who is a strong member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that his solidly behind him, with full support for his re-election, an indication that Wike has abandoned the Lagos PDP gubernatorial candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor,

Wike, who expressed satisfaction with Sanwo-Olu’s performance, said that the governor deserves another term in office, so as to complete projects and programmes his administration initiated in the state.

Speaking on Tuesday during the ongoing 2022 Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) conference held in Victoria Island, Wike said that his counterpart’s performance was one worth to be emulated and all that he had discovered in Lagos would be replicated in Rivers.

“By the grace of God, you will be a 2nd term governor. Lagos State is doing better than other states in this country because Lagos has allowed women to participate in governance in various capacities. I am very happy to participate in this conference. I don’t play politics of ethnicity. Even if Sanwo-Olu is at my party but is not doing well, I wouldn’t have come. I do not regret saying I am in support of you, ” Wike added.

The Rivers governor commended Sanwo-Olu for giving women the opportunity to serve in various capacities, especially the judiciary, where they served as Chief Judges.

While disclosing that his administration emulated Lagos’ strategy, ensuring women serve as deputy governor in 2015 as no woman has ever served in that capacity since the state was created many years ago.

The governor said: “The 22 local governments in Rivers have women serving as Vice Chairmen, to ensure gender equality in governance across the state”.

In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu commended the organizers of the conference for their positive contribution to the state’s development, urging the participants to vote for him during the 2023 gubernatorial election. He added that women should not be deceived by the political season particularly from public office contenders to cast their vote for them, rather, they should vote for all APC candidates in their polling units during the poll. “I must express how much I am proud of the achievements of COWLSO, especially in the way they have stood by us and contributed to promoting the ideas and objectives of our administration. “The various philanthropic and humanitarian activities of COWLSO in addition to their intervention in critical sectors such as health, education, environment, and youth development have continued to impact positively on the lives of Lagosians. ” Don’t let anybody deceive and confuse you. They will come with all kinds of promises. How can someone, at this age be about Lagos4Lagos? How can someone be saying Lagos is only for the Aworis? This a Lagos that is for all”, he added. In her opening address, Sanwo-Olu’s wife, Ibijoke, explained that this year’s theme was appropriate as the ” world is in need of solutions. ” As women, we owe it to ourselves to emerge into better versions of ourselves as we spring forth and keep pushing forward to make a positive difference,” she said.

