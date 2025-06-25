Wike, PDP leaders fault Anyanwu’s reinstatement as national secretary

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may not end soon after the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) have faulted the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum’s announcement of Samuel Anyanwu’s reinstatement as the National Secretary of the opposition party.

While Wike said that Damagum’s announcement was unnecessary since Anyanwu, who is his ally, does not need any anyone endorsement to function since he has been performing the duties for the PDP, the NWC said that party’s Acting chairman’s directive is against the decisions of the PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The NWC, meanwhile, debunked the claim made by Damagum that the 100th NEC scheduled for June 30th, 2025 has been cancelled by the leadership of the opposition party.

The working committee members, led by the Deputy National Chairman for the South, Taofeek Arapaja, said that the Acting Chairman does not have the unilateral right to overturn the resolution of the NEC on the leadership issues affecting the PDP.

Other NWC members kicking against Damagum’s announcement of Anyanwu’s reinstatement during a press briefing held on Wednesday at the PDP headquarters in Abuja were the Acting National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo; National Treasurer, Ahmed Yayari Mohammed; National Auditor, Okechukwu Obiechina; and the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

Also kicking agtainst the decision were the National Financial Secretary, Woyengikuro Daniel; National Vice Chairman for the South East, Ali Odefa; Caretaker Committee Chairman for the South South, Emmanuel Ogidi; National Woman Leader, Amina Bryhm; National Vice Chairman for South West, Ajisafe Toyese, and Hayatu Gwarzo.

In a letter signed by the NWC and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, they stressed that Damagum’s action contravened the 2017 Constitution of the PDP.

According to the statement, “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to a press briefing by the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, today Wednesday, 25th June, 2025 wherein he attempted to overturn the resolution of the 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which scheduled the 100th NEC meeting for Monday, 30th June, 2025.

“The Acting National Chairman in the said press briefing also reportedly announced that Senator Samuel Anyanwu has been asked to resume as National Secretary of the Party contrary to the resolution of the 99th NEC meeting, which referred all matters relating to the office of the National Secretary to 100th NEC meeting.

“The pronouncements by the Acting National Chairman have no foundation as no Organ of the Party (including the NWC), individual or group has the power to cancel, overrule, veto or vary the resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) under the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NEC is the highest decision-making Organ of the Party, second only to the National Convention. By the virtue of Section 31 (3) of the PDP Constitution, the resolution of the NEC to hold its 100th meeting on Monday 30th June, 2025 is binding on all Organs, Officers, Chapters and members of the Party and no Organ, group or individual can vary or veto this resolution of NEC.

“Furthermore, the claim by Amb. Damagum that Sen. Samuel Anyanwu has been asked to resume office as the National Secretary of the Party is therefore misleading, being contrary to the resolution of NEC.

“In the light of the foregoing, the 100th NEC meeting as scheduled for Monday, 30th June, 2025 has not been canceled or postponed”.

While reacting to the development, Wike said that there is no need for a directive to reinstate Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as he had already been functioning in that role.

The minister, who stated this during the inauguration of the newly constructed Interchange Bridge from Wole Soyinka Way to Murtala Mohammed Expressway in the FCT, said: “Samuel Anyanwu does not need anyone to direct him to resume”.

He also lamented the show of ego by some party members saying that “Money does not solve everything. If you want to learn, come, we will teach you.”

The position of the PDP National Secretary had been mired in controversy for months, as both Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye laid claim to it.