Wike orders traders to shut shops during FCT poll

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, was actively on ground as residents voted in the Area Council elections, moving across key locations to assess compliance with electoral guidelines and observe the conduct of the exercise.

During his inspection, the minister encountered traders who had opened for business despite restrictions tied to the polls and directed them to shut their shops in line with the rules governing the election period. He urged them to act responsibly and participate in the process by casting their ballots.

His first stop was at polling units along Lagos Street in Garki 2, after which he proceeded to other locations including the Karu Chief’s Palace, where he continued monitoring the exercise as voting progressed across parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

