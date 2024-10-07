Wike need to let go, Rivers want peace – Fubara

Following persistent unrest that ensued in Rivers state over who determines political affairs, particularly on issues of local government election that was illegally conducted despite courts order restraining the exercise, the state governor, Siminalayi fubara has called on his warring predecessor Nyesom Wike to sheathe his sword of anger and let peace reign across Rivers.



Fubara said tearing and burning down the state for political settlement would only destroy the state democracy already built for years and that Rivers need more peace than the war already consuming the state and its people.



The governor regretted that local govt offices were already burnt down and that if supporters are not being called to order more facilities may be brought to chaos.



Although, fubara claimed that the local government election he conducted was free and fair and that winners were being sworn in as various local government chairmen, saying losers should accept fate and that burning down the state is not what River’s people need at this critical moment.

“I’ll tell him (Wike) that it has gotten to a point where he needs to let go. We need peace in this state”

“You don’t necessarily need to win all the fights; at times, you just let go for the sake of the good people of Rivers State and the love that you have always professed for the state. We need to secure the state” he stated.



Speaking during an interview on a popular television programme, the River state governor who described the ongoing violence as an in-house issue on Monday, stated that he is aware that more local government secretariat has been marked for destruction while pleading that his opponent should stop adding up to the already heaped problems.



Moving further, Fubara disclosed that he has done everything in his power to promote peace in the state adding that he aims to focus on governance and effectively manage the situation to the best of his abilities.

According to his words: “There is nothing I have not done on this earth for peace to reign. I can tell you the number of times I have knelt to beg that let’s allow this issue to go. I have done everything”

“Fubara will leave tomorrow. Who knows who is going to come? It might be through him or another person but we need to secure the state.”

“What I am appealing is: everyone should sheathe their swords. Even to the minister, my oga (my boss), there is no need to destroy this state.

“He (Wike) once ruled this state and the state was an envy of every other state. Another person is there now, what we need now is the support, after four years or eight years, who knows? I will also leave and someone else will take over. That should be the spirit”

“When it comes to the election period, you can fight and do whatever but now is the time for governance. We need all the support,” the governor said.