Wike names Abuja ICC centre after Tinubu

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has renamed the Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC) as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, in honour of the President.

Wike also renamed other halls within the facility after high-ranking government officials, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

The minister made this announcement on Tuesday during the official inauguration of the newly rehabilitated facility in Abuja.

“Today, this Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre can stand beside any other international conference centre in the world. And in doing that—because the National Assembly has also supported us—I told you that as we were inspecting the project, we saw two halls at the back. We must remember those who have supported the FCT. The National Assembly is one such arm of government.

“So, I said since the building is under your care, it should carry smaller names for the halls, but the complex as a whole should be called the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre,” the former Rivers Governor said.

He explained that while individual halls would bear the names of these dignitaries, the entire facility would officially be known as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre.

This, Wike said, is a tribute to the President under whose administration the transformation was achieved.

Providing historical context, the minister recalled that the ICC was originally built in 1991 under a military government, but had suffered years of neglect until its recent rehabilitation.

“Since it was built, nothing significant has happened to this conference centre. But within just eight months under President Tinubu’s leadership, this transformation has taken place. Without his support, this wouldn’t have been possible,” the Minister added.

Speaking on sustainability, Wike emphasized that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) would no longer allow free use of the facility.

“Whether you are a ministry or an agency, if you want to use this place, you will have to pay. That is the only way we can maintain and sustain this beautiful facility. No more sentiments like ‘my brother or sister is doing a wedding’—if you want to use this place, you must drop something,” he said.

The inauguration ceremony also featured President Bola Tinubu’s return to Abuja, following an official trip, to formally reopen the refurbished venue.