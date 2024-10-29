Wike must stop treating Nigerians as slaves- Mr Macaroni

Popular Nigerian human activist and comedian, Adebowale Adedayo, also known as Mr Macaronni, has called out former Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike on his arrogant approach to Nigerians Particularly Abuja residents.



Mr Macaroni, who described Wike as a “public servant” demanded that he should treat citizens with respect saying we pay your salary, you are not doing us a favor being a minister.



The comedian shared his thoughts in a statement posted through his X platform on Tuesday.



He said, “Dear Wike you are a public servant, next time you want to address the citizens who pay your salary do so with utmost humility and respect. Never go about asking Nigerians if they are stupid… you are not doing anyone a favor by being a Minister!!! “Is it because I came down to talk to you, You must think you are talking to your slaves”



“Whatever privileges your office allows you is as a function of your service to the people. you work for the people and not the other way around. Arrogance has no place in public office. Nigeria is not a private entity. Your duty is to serve!!! You are not anybody’s chairman”.



Mr Macaronni’s action emerged following a controversial video of the FCT minister blasting residents in the Lugbe area of the FCT, over accusations of illegal land acquisition while criticizing those who had protested against the recent demolition of properties in the area.



During the confrontation, Wike was seen saying “Who told you you can talk? Is it because I came down to talk to you? If you think that you take something… you are not the only one. Be careful. Stupid”.