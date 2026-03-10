Wike, Makinde clash over Appeal Court verdict on PDP convention

The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has intensified following a Court of Appeal judgment that nullified the factional leadership linked to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, leaving the party sharply divided over its next direction.

Leaders aligned with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike welcomed the ruling and signalled plans to consolidate control of party structures, while the Makinde camp expressed concern and began weighing possible responses.

Both factions offered opposing interpretations of the judgment, with Wike’s group treating it as confirmation of its legitimacy, while the Makinde faction saw it as another setback for the party’s internal democracy.

The divisions became evident on Tuesday, when the rival groups held separate meetings in Abuja to deliberate on the implications of the appellate court decision, which invalidated the Ibadan national convention linked to the Makinde-backed faction.

At a gathering convened by National Chairman Abdulrahman Mohammed, Wike-aligned leaders announced plans to hold a fresh national convention before the end of the month at Abuja National Stadium, with preparations already underway.

Mohammed said the court ruling had strengthened his faction’s position and confirmed that an inspection of the proposed venue was part of the preparatory process.

Speaking to journalists, the faction’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, added that the leadership group would soon relocate to the party’s national secretariat to implement the decisions taken at the meeting.

Meanwhile, leaders associated with the Makinde camp met at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, where Governor Makinde described the situation as a challenging moment for both the party and Nigeria’s democratic process.

“It’s a challenging period for us. It’s a challenging period for democracy in Nigeria. I have spoken with people who were involved in the political evolution of Nigeria. None of them has ever witnessed what is unfolding in the polity today,” Makinde said.