Wike lists 4,700 property for revocation

Due non-payment of ground rent for over four decades, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has concluded plans to revoke the the titles of 4,794 property from their owners across the Abuja.

The property owners in the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama, and Guzape districts, according to the FCTA, would cease to be owners of the property beginning from May 26 when the ultimatum issued by the government would elapse.

The FCTA who will begin to claim ownership of the properties from May 26 revealed that the landed properties to be taken over are located in the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama, and Guzape districts,

This development was announced at a press conference on Friday, where Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka was joined by Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, and Director of the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima.

According to them, the properties located in these affected areas have officially reverted to government ownership. “From Monday, next week, the government will begin to exercise its rights of ownership on the affected landed properties,” they stated.

They further clarified that the repossession will proceed “without consideration as to ownership of the affected landed properties,” stressing that the process will strictly follow existing laws and regulations.

Galadima elaborated that starting Monday, affected buildings will be sealed, and access will be restricted with The FCTA to determine the future of these properties at a later time.

Addressing concerns that some affected parties had gone to court, Nwankwoeze said, “There is no court decision on the revocation, and as such, the FCTA was not restricted in the discharge of its lawful functions on the affected properties.”

He also revealed that the administration is currently reviewing records of property owners who are behind on their rent payments for durations ranging from one to ten years.

These individuals were given a 21-day grace period to settle their debts. “The government will act accordingly as soon as the records are fully compiled and analyzed,” he said.

Nwankwoeze recalled that on March 18, 2025, authorities disclosed the revocation of 4,794 titles out of 8,375 that were in violation of the rent payment requirements. These properties were located in 10 of the oldest districts in Phase 1 of the Federal Capital City: Central Area (Cadastral Zone A00), Garki I (A01), Wuse I (A02), Garki II (A03), Asokoro (A04), Maitama (A05 & A06), Wuse II (A07 & A08), and Guzape (A09).

He explained that as of March, the total outstanding ground rent owed by the 8,375 property owners stood at over N6.96 billion. “This contravenes the terms and conditions of the Rights of Occupancy, in line with the provisions of Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act,” he noted.

“Therefore, from Monday, May 26, 2025, the FCTA will begin to exercise its lawful rights of taking possession of these revoked properties,” he reiterated.

Nwankwoeze also reminded the public that ground rent payment is legally mandated and should be paid annually by January 1st, regardless of reminders.