Wike justifies ₦39bn spent on renovating Abuja conference centre

Following widespread criticism over the ₦39 billion renovation of the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has defended the project, calling it a necessary investment to protect the capital’s global image.

The project, which included a full upgrade of the conference facility and the debated renaming of the landmark after President Bola Tinubu, has drawn public attention due to its high cost during tough economic times and concerns about political reasons for the name change.

Speaking on Friday at the commissioning of the newly constructed Left-Hand Service Carriageway in the FCT, the minister dismissed complaints about the project, insisting that the extensive overhaul justified the cost.

“The only thing in that International Conference Centre that was not changed is just the block work. Everything else was replaced,” Wike stated. “Those who are complaining simply don’t have good taste.”

The facility, which was originally built in 1991 at the cost of ₦240 million under the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, was officially recommissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

During the ceremony, Wike announced that the refurbished complex would henceforth be known as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre.

The former Anambra governor’s choice to rename the centre sparked strong reactions from members of the opposition, including former senator Shehu Sani, who said credit should have gone to Babangida, who started the original project.

Others also decried the ₦39bn renovation cost as excessive and a potential case of misappropriation.

In his response, Wike compared the economic realities of 1991 to those of 2025, highlighting inflation and foreign exchange fluctuations as major contributors to rising construction costs.

“What was the exchange rate in 1991? Compare that to 2025. Things have changed drastically,” he said.

“Nigeria as the Giant of Africa must not only say it but must demonstrate it. Nobody who truly loves this country would criticise the International Conference Centre.”

The minister also addressed those opposed to renaming the centre after Tinubu, citing national landmarks such as Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and Moshood Abiola Stadium, which were not built by the individuals they honor.

“If you failed to defend your boss when you had the chance, that’s your business. I am here and I will defend my boss. I have done it, and I have no regret at all,” he declared.

Wike further reiterated the administration’s commitment to quality infrastructure, stating, “We have taste, and we want the best for this country.”