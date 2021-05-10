Wike imposes curfew on Rivers after police officers’ murder

As part of measures aimed at stemming recurrent attacks on security formations in Rivers State, the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has extended the night curfew across the 23 local government areas of the state from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m daily.

He explained that the curfew which takes effect on Tuesday (tomorrow) was in line with his administration comment to prevent further breakdown of law and order, particularly such that led to the death of seven police officers over the weekend.

The governor who frowned at the multiple armed ambushes on police checkpoints along the East-West road which resulted in the officers’ cold-blooded murder, said that efforts are being intensified to identify the criminals and bring them to justice.

Speaking during a statewide broadcast on Monday, Wike assured that his administration, alongside security agencies, would not the deterred from protecting the lives and property of residents in the state.

According to him, the nation’s security agencies are on their trail and we are confident that they will all be arrested soon and brought to justice.

“We have reviewed the way and manner the recent attacks were executed and discovered that the perpetrators, who disguised themselves as security officers, moved in unhindered from Oyigbo to launch the attack.

“We wish to assure every resident that we are not intimidated by the sporadic and cowardly attacks on predetermined security targets by faceless criminals on our soil; neither will we be cowed into succumbing to a baseless and doomed secessionists agenda.

“However, as a further step towards enhancing our collective safety we have reviewed the existing night-time curfew across the 23 Local Government Areas, which will now start from 7 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. until further notice from tomorrow 11th May 2021,” the governor said.

According to him, the security agencies are hereby directed to note the new curfew time, ensure strict compliance and effectively deal with any person or group that violates or attempts to violate it.

“We have reviewed, and for the moment, declined the pressure on the State Government to activate our youth to defend the State from these terrorists because we don’t want to complicate our very delicate security situation by creating opportunities for some other monsters to emerge.

“However, we are determined to deploy everything at our disposal to advance the safety and security of lives and property in our State, and nothing will stop us from defeating the evil forces presently threatening our individual and collective security.

“We continue to appeal to members of the public to understand with us in the midst of the economic troubles that our actions may inflict as our one and only aim is to achieve and sustain the maximum security of lives and property in our dear State.

“We further appeal to the public to understand that security is everybody’s business and play their own roles, especially in passing intelligence information to the law enforcement agencies to process and take pre-emptive measures to counter and advance our collective security,” Wike added.

