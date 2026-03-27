Wike gifts FCT traditional rulers land, waives title fees

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has granted land allocations to members of the FCT Council of Traditional Rulers and exempted them from all statutory fees for their land titles.

The development reflects ongoing efforts to integrate indigenous leadership structures into formal administrative frameworks, while addressing long-standing concerns around land ownership and recognition within the nation’s capital.

Wike announced the allocation of land titles to members of the FCT Council of Traditional Rulers on Friday in Abuja, alongside a directive waiving all statutory fees attached to the titles.

Explaining the rationale, the minister said the move followed guidance from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and acknowledged the historical roots of indigenous communities.

“We cannot deny the fact that there are indigenous people who were here before the creation of the FCT. The President said we must extend a hand of fellowship to you. We must give honour to whom honour is due. If those who make peace cannot be appreciated with land, who should be?” he said.

Wike further noted that requiring payments for such allocations would be unreasonable given the circumstances of the beneficiaries.

“The president has also said I should waive the payment of statutory fees. We cannot give you the task to go and look for money to pay,” he told the traditional rulers.

He also commended the council for its role in ensuring orderly elections, describing the most recent Area Council polls as the most peaceful recorded in the territory, while pledging utility vehicles to support their responsibilities.

In addition, the minister outlined ongoing infrastructure efforts across satellite communities, including the expansion of the Airport-Kuje road, the Bwari-Zuba corridor, projects in Apo and Karshi, Basan Jiwa developments, and the completion of the Arab Road network.

Responding, the Ona of Abaji and council chairman, Adamu Yunusa, expressed appreciation for the gesture and reaffirmed the commitment of traditional institutions to supporting government policies, noting their continued role in fostering stability and bridging engagement between authorities and residents.