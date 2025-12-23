Wike fighting PDP leaders for Tinubu’s re-election – Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has accused the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, of battling top Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders to secure support for Bola Tinubu’s re-election, saying the former Rivers State Governor is free to back Tinubu, but he has no intention of following that path.

Makinde has ruled out forming any political alliance with Tinubu or teaming up with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to mobilize support for the party ahead of the highly anticipated 2027 elections.

He emphasized that his loyalty remains with the PDP and the survival of multiparty democracy in Nigeria, the platform on which he was elected, and that he has no plans to support the ruling party.

The governor disclosed this during a media chat, where he recounted conversations held with President Tinubu and Wike, revealing that he declined requests to assist in organizing the APC in Oyo State.

According to Makinde, during the meeting with Tinubu, Wike allegedly offered to “hold PDP” for the president ahead of the 2027 elections.

He explained that although the president once suggested he could help strengthen the APC in the state, he firmly turned down the offer, stressing that he could not work against his party or participate in arrangements that might undermine the opposition.

Makinde added that while Wike has the right to support any political interest of his choice, others who are committed to sustaining democracy and preventing Nigeria from drifting into a one-party state must also be allowed to pursue their own political path.

“I was in shock when Wike said he would hold PDP for the president against 2027. We did not agree to that. I made it clear from that day that I would never be part of such an arrangement,” Makinde said.

“I told the president… However let me say this, if you’ve selected the minister of power because you want him to help you organize APC in Oyo state, he doesn’t have the capacity he said nooo Seyi, It’s you that I want to help me organise APC in Oyo state. I said, no, sir, I can never help you organise APC in your state because I am of the PDP. So if we have a government of national unity, a government of national competence, you know, we will have been in a very different environment right now,” he added.