Wike, Fayose, other aggrieved members’ concerns will be solved- Atiku

Following controversies that had trailed the selection of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential candidate for 2023 election, the Presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed that steps have been initiated to address concerns of each of governors and other stakeholders within PDP.

Atiku said that the unity among PDP members was a major concern of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and that the PDP leaders’ aim was to use a resolution of grievances within the party as a replica of its strategy to address Nigeria’s challenges.

As gathered, crisis in the opposition party has intensified in recent weeks after Atiku emerged as its presidential flagbearer with much of the discontent appearing to stem from the PDP leaders’ decision not to zone its presidential ticket to the south.

Also, in choosing his running mate, Atiku went for Okowa, ahead of Rivers State Governor and runner-up in the PDP presidential primaries, Nyesom Wike.

A decision that loyalists of Wike seem not to be pleased with and have decided to distance themselves from all PDP activities across the country.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the former vice president said: “The PDP will remain united. Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members. The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society.

“Every Governor, Legislator, and other elected officials produced by our party, and party members and loyalists, are much loved and respected by me.

“When they speak, I listen. I do not only listen. Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced.”

This came barely 24 hours after Ekiti state’s former governor, Ayodele Fayose, said that the presidency must return to the south in 2023.

