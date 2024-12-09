Wike, Fagbemi push for TETFUND law adjustment

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, have advocated for an adjustment to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) law to include the Nigerian law school.



The ministers said that changes to the TETFUND structure to accommodate the law school will assist the institution meet its needs and improve institutional support.



They made the appeal on Monday during the flag-off a structures inside Abuja campus of the Law school.



Wike, who emphasized the need for increased funding to enhance legal institutes, urged lawmakers to see to the implementation of this change.



According to the former Rivers governor, this call should have been made long ago, as it is vital for the development of the institute and its core values.



He also assured that the Federal Government is committed to supporting the necessary amendment.



“This is a professional training school so we will give you all the support that TETFUND should be amended for the law school to benefit from it as a special intervention fund. if that happens I’m sure you will see that the difference will be clear” he said.



Similarly, the Attorney General of the Federation, emphasized the need to recognize all law schools as universities, enabling them to benefit from TETFUND, which has consistently stood out in supporting educational institutions.



“One thing about is due to the placement. You cannot really place the Nigerian law school as a university or an ordinary institution. I say this because if you look at the law guiding TETFUND operations, the Nigerian law school is not included”



“And I think that the time has come for an amendment to be made on it to capture the law school as a varsity that can take benefits from TETFUND. There are other institutions but I think that the Nigerian law school stands out”



Meanwhile, he praised the FCT Minister for initiating and advancing the Bwari School of Law project, highlighting the Minister’s reputation for completing every project he starts.



Fagbemi further urged all individuals, both within and outside the legal community, to take decisive action and contribute towards addressing the numerous challenges facing the school.