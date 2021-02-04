Wike dismisses APC chances ahead 2023 election

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has advanced reasons why Nigerians would reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) and all its candidates during the 2023 general elections across the country.

He explained that the alleged visible failures and underperformance of President Muhammadu Buhari alone was enough for Nigerians to disgrace the party out of power.

Wike added that the inability of the Buhari-led APC government to tackle insurgency, banditry, and corruption would compel Nigerians to vote out the party in 2023.

Speaking on Thursday shortly after inspecting the Greater Interchange and Underpass being constructed by Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Yola, said that the current economic situation and continuous insecurity situation would serve as an APC exit ticket from the political arena.

According to him, with the current economic woes and escalating banditry, it was obvious that Nigerians had realised they made a terrible mistake for voting APC.

“Are Nigerians happy? The answer is no. If Nigerians are not happy, what is the expected result you get? Obviously, Nigerians would want the APC government not to govern them in 2023. I believe Nigerians are now knowing they have made a mistake and want to correct that mistake by voting PDP and no longer APC,” Wike was quoted in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

The governor hinted that Nigeria’s latest ranking as 146th most corrupt country in the world by the Transparency International Corruption Index report was indicative that the APC administration’s claim of fighting corruption has been misleading.

“What you see is vindictiveness. Today, if I want to leave PDP and go to APC, I will no longer be corrupt. The moment I remain in PDP, I’m corrupt. So corruption is based on the party you belong to. That is their definition of corruption and that is why everybody is disappointed.”

Speaking on the projects, Wike who lauded the governor’s developmental strides noted that a similar feat was being replicated in the states governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors.

He stated that with the overwhelming infrastructural development taking place in all the PDP states which Nigerians could attest to, it would be impossible for the PDP not to win the 2023 general elections.