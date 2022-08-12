Wike denies dragging Atiku, Tambuwal before court over PDP presidential pry result

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has denied dragging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, before a court over outcomes of the party’s presidential primary outcome.

Wike said that there was no plan to embark on such and urged Nigerians to disregard reports published by media organisations except The Guild, that he had filed a suit before the court.

He noted that the reports and many others that had been published after the primary were sponsored by some members of the PDP that felt threatened by the support he had often received across political parties, even after losing the presidential primary of the party.

Speaking at the commissioning of House of Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Friday, which was commissioned by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the governor said that rather than embark on a legal battle, he had decided to focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State.

Wike’s reaction came 24 hours after a document emanated online indicating that the Rivers governor had dragged his party, the presidential candidate as well as the Sokoto governor, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

He said: “People have called me that I went to court against Atiku Abubakar. I want to state categorically that I didn’t go to court. I just want to say it for Nigerians to know. I have kept quiet. I am busy delivering the dividends of democracy.

“If they lose the election, nobody should call my name. I have told the candidate. If I wanted to go to court, I would have gone to court within two weeks.

“It is the candidate’s group that are doing all these things. Let the world hear. They are the ones plotting all these things, thinking they will spoil my name. We are supposed to be talking about winning an election.”

Earlier, in the originating summons, Wike and his co-applicant are asking the court to determine eight issues which include whether the purported transfer of Tambuwal’s votes to Atiku by the PDP was illegal and void.

Aside from that, Wike and the other plaintiff were also asking the court to determine if Tambuwal lost his claim to votes the moment he stepped down for Atiku.

Wike and Ekamon argued that should these issues be determined in their favour, the court should grant nine reliefs including a declaration that the purported transfer of Tambuwal’s votes to Atiku be declared null and void.

The plaintiffs are also seeking a declaration that the PDP acted negligently and in bad faith by assigning the Sokoto governor’s votes to Atiku at the primary.

They are praying the court to cancel the transfer of votes and a corresponding order restraining the 3rd respondent (Tambuwal’s) withdrawal in the primary was done after voting had commenced.”

The applicants also prayed the court to declare that the PDP and Atiku took undue advantage of Tambuwal’s withdrawal when they allowed the Sokoto governor to persuade delegates to vote for the former Vice-President in the primary.

They asked the court to order INEC to reject or remove Atiku from “its list of candidates in the 2023 presidential election, and that the PDP should be made to recount votes of the primary that was held on May 28 and May 29.

Lastly, the applicants are seeking an order of the court “directing the 1st respondent (PDP) to declare the 2nd applicant (Wike), a presidential aspirant in the May 28 and May 29 primary as the winner of the aforesaid primary with a corresponding order directing the 1st respondent (PDP) to forward his name as the candidate to contest the presidential election in 2023.”

In a supporting affidavit he deposed to, Wike’s co-plaintiff noted that he was a member of the PDP and attested to the fact that Wike won the presidential election.

He maintained that Tambuwal withdrew from the contest after voting had commenced and directed that his votes be assigned to Atiku.

