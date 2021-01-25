Wike denies 2023 presidential aspiration, faults campaign posters

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has denied nursing ambition to contest during the 2023 presidential election, saying the campaign posters bearing his name and declaring his intention to vie for the oval office in the country did not originate from him.

Wike’s clarification was coming hours after posters signifying the governor’s presidential ambition flooded some major streets of Abuja on Monday.

He explained that contrary to the posters circulating in the Federal Capital Territory, he was yet to informed anyone that he was interested in Nigeria’s Presidency.

Through a statement released by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, the governor advised members of the public to disregard the misinformation that was currently circulating in Abuja through the posters.

He said that his recent rising profile had been a source of concerns to his detractors, hence the move to misinformed the public on his alleged 2023 ambition.

“This is certainly the handiwork of mischief makers who are threatened by the Governor’s rising political profile. We are amused that political detractors will stop at nothing to see how they can distract Governor Wike’s visionary leadership.

“For the umpteenth time, we wish to restate that Governor Wike is presently preoccupied with his mission to make Rivers State a better place and destination of choice. All the puerile antics of political jobbers aimed at heating up the polity will surely fail,” the statement said.