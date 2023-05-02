Wike declares public holiday for Tinubu’s visit, project commissioning

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State give the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, a rousing welcome to the state.

The President-Elect during his two days official visit to Rivers State is scheduled to commission the Rumuola/Rumuokwuta Flyover and the ultra-modern Magistrates’ Court Complex, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday 3rd and Thursday, 4th May 2023, respectively.

Wike, who announced the holiday during a State broadcast on Tuesday, said during Tinubu’s presidential campaign visit to Rivers State, he had indicated intention to have him commission some strategic projects in the State after the general elections.

He said a formal invitation was sent to the President-Elect after the general elections, which he graciously accepted.

Wike explained that the proposed visit to Rivers State is Senator Tinibu’s first official visit to any State since he emerged as the President-Elect of Nigeria.

According to him, by this visit, the President-Elect will join the long list of distinguished Nigerians the State had hosted to either flag off or commission landmark projects.

“For us, it is an honour to the government and people of Rivers State to host the President-Elect on this historic visit. Consequently, I urge all Rivers citizens to come out en mass to receive our President-Elect, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and display the traditional Rivers hospitality as he commissions these legacy projects to God’s glory and the advancement of our development.

“Given this, I hereby declare Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State to receive our President-Elect rousingly.

“Furthermore, all shops and business premises along Rumuola to Rumuokwuta roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State shall remain closed from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. I urge all labour unions and security agencies to comply with this closure order.”

Governor Wike has therefore, enjoined Rivers people to come out in great numbers and give, “our amiable President-Elect a rousing welcome during his visit.”

