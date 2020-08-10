Wike condemns APC campaigns style ahead Edo election

Concerned by growing tension ahead of the gubernatorial election in Edo State, the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has condemned the All Progressive Congress Party (APC) campaign style, saying the opposition party was allegedly planning to scuttle due process during the election with its rhetorics.

He explained that the Peoples Democratic Party-led state government has uncovered plans by the APC to allegedly disrupt the election by using state resources within its control at the federal level.

The Governor, who is the Chairman of the National Campaign Council of the PDP, noted that the state government would stop at nothing in resisting the opposition attempt to allegedly caused violence in the state.

Briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt on issues raised during the Edo State APC campaign last week, Wike alleged that the APC was only plotting to cause violence during the polls in its bid to ensure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cancel the exercise till November when Obaseki’s tenure would elapse.

“They are not interested in the election so that INEC will stop it and then wait till November when Obaseki’s tenure will end. It is a calculation that they do not want the election to hold because Edo people are tired of the lies from Oshiomhole.”

Furthermore, Wike enjoined Nigerians, particularly Edo residents to begun voting people of character and moral standing into power other than those who profess performance.

“Character must be one factor that everybody must consider in this election. It should not be based on performance because anyone can perform in the office.

“One thing that should be important in our elections is character and Obaseki has it. Ize Iyamu was charged to court by this APC government for corruption. Now they are saying he has not been proven guilty. There is no fight for corruption anywhere, all we have is witch-hunting.”