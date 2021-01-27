Wike cautions new service chiefs against politicians antics

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has cautioned the newly appointed Service Chiefs against politicising security by aligning with politicians across the country.

Wike said that rather than aligning with politicians, the security heads should adhere to their neutrality and consider their appointment as an opportunity to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

The governor cautioned the service chiefs shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari announced their appointment after their predecessors tendered their letters of resignations.

The new Service Chiefs were: Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Leo Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo and Chief of Air Staff, Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao.

He challenged the new appointees to see their appointments as an opportunity to re-engineer the nation’s security architecture which has suffered a tremendous setback in the last five years.

” The new Service Chiefs should not politicise security by aligning with politicians. What the country needs now is competence and professionalism that will reduce insecurity to the barest minimum, ” he stated.

Wike noted that Nigerians who lost confidence in the former Service Chiefs are looking up to the new appointees to make the desired change.

He, meanwhile, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing new Service Chiefs for the country, to boost security within Nigeria territory.

Wike noted that even though the appointments came late, the President should be commended for listening to the voice of the people.

He called on all levels of government to give the Service Chiefs the needed support they would require to execute their assignments.

“This is an opportunity to serve the nation and I believe that the Service Chiefs will be focused and dedicated, ” he added.