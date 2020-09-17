Wike cautions INEC, police against voters’intimidation, results falsification during Edo poll

Two days to Edo State gubernatorial election, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), police and other relevant stakeholders against voter’s intimidation and result falsification during the poll.

Wike said that the conduct and outcome of the gubernatorial election in Edo would rekindle the hopes of Nigerians on benefits of democratic system of government as well as serve as template for 2023 general elections.

The election, which has attracted interest of various political stakeholders, commissions including law enforcement agencies, got the two major contenders signed a peace accord during the week so as to nullify any forms of violence that would stand against the electoral process.

As reported, INEC had earlier reiterated its commitment towards conducting an election that would be free and fair election, devoid of corruption and voters intimidation, likewise other available agencies deployed to monitor the poll.

Wike, who also doubled as the National Campaign Council for the Edo election, urged Edo people to come out en mass and vote for their choice to avoid one to impose unwanted candidate on them, adding that everyone should ensure that the September 19, 2020 election is credible, free and fair.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, on Thursday, the governor appealed to the Police and INEC to show Nigerians that they support credible elections.

“INEC should ensure that result sheets are not in the hands of individuals. Security Agencies should not whisk away collation officers and later bring them back with cooked results.

“Complete manipulation of the electoral process causes violence. No politician will cause violence if the Police and INEC do not compromise,” he stated.

According to him, voters should be vigilant and protect their votes from enemies of the State hovering to truncate their will and not to be intimidation with money or anything that would lured them against voting for what they would regret.

Wike also commended the international community for their undiluted support towards making Edo election, enjoined them dish out stiffer punishment to those involved in election rigging.