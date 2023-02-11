Wike backs APC governors on indefinite Naira swap suspension

As more state governors on the platorm of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dragged the Federal Government before the supreme Court over its Naira policy, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has commended his colleagues for the courage to stand with the people and not the individuals behind the idea that has crippled the economy.

Wike said that actions of the governors at the Supreme Court, dragging the central government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) before the apex court, prevented the country from going under another breakdown of law and order.

He added that before the Supreme Court tuling, the policy the central government aimed to implement through the CBN has caused socioeconomic hardship for Nigerians particularly those that depend on daily business transanction to feed using the notes as legal tender.

Meanwhile, the governor faulted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as well as his Labour Party counterpart, and other individuals supporting the policy, describing them as enemies of the people and the country.

He made the accusation at the campaign flag-off rally organised by the Rivers State Campaign Council for Eleme Local Government Area that held at the Community Secondary School Field, Alode Town, Eleme on Friday.

Wike wondered why the national leadership of the PDP that is in opposition and should always side with the people in the quest to return to power at the federal government level, will support an anti-people policy.

He reiterated that the PDP in Rivers State will always side with the Nigeria masses because it cannot identify and support the policy that has been implemented to aggravate the suffering of the people. “This is supposed to be an opposition party, is it not? A party that is supposed to identify with the masses. This is a party that is saying the ruling party is not doing well. It is not? it means that for anything that affect the masses, we must be in support of the masses. Are you happy that you have money in the bank and you can’t get your money. Will you be happy? Are you happy? “Since Central Bank came with this madness, is it not affecting you? But you see my problem, instead of our party to identify with the masses, the leadership of the party at the national level is now saying they are happy with what Central Bank is doing. Is that good? “Instead of us to identify with the masses who are suffering, you’re saying that you are happy with the policy that Central Bank and the cabal brought that is making us to suffer. You’re saying that it is good. We in Rivers State, we will not support it.”

However, the governor declared that Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, the National Chairman of the PDP indulged in an unpardonable height of anti-party when he campaigned against the party in Kano State saying “PDP has brought us shame.”

The governor maintained that if there is any section of PDP that has brought shame, full of lies, and is bad, it is the national headquarters under their leadership not the PDP in Rivers State because that one is good.

The Rivers State governor insisted that Dr. Ayu spoke out of the abundance of his heart, even though he may want to defend it as a slip, and it goes to confirm that as an undertaker, his likes came back to kill the PDP. But they will not be allowed to kill it, he emphasized.

“When you see undertakers, you will see those who came to kill this party. But the party will not die, they will die first. I didn’t know they are wicked to this party, no wonder they left this party and joined ACN before.

“He (Ayu) said they will not allow PDP to be in power. Is that a good chairman? It that not anti-party? Is the chairman not doing anti-party. Out of the abundance of the heart the month speaks. For us in Rivers State, our own party is a good party. Our own is a party that has done Rivers State well.”

The Rivers State governor also informed that he has reapproved the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to organise its presidential campaign.

But instead of going to prepare the place for their use, governor Wike said Dr. Abiye Sekibo and Lee Maeba, led some thugs to carry out a grading work Thursday mid-night on a piece of land located in Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout and owned by the State government.

“Abiye Sekibo led thugs around 12 midnight to go to Trans Amadi, the land that belongs to Rivers State and with Lee Maeba, brought bulldozers to start grading the place, that that is where they want to use for presidential rally tomorrow. I said no, go back to stadium. You said you have people, then you must go there (stadium).

Wike said it is apparent that the so called PCC members were dodging to use the stadium because they do not have the capacity to mobilise the crowd for such venue.

But the governor insisted that they must use the stadium for their rally and if they required further logistic support and service, he will gladly oblige them.

Wike campaigned to the Eleme people to vote for Sir Siminialayi Fubara as the next governor of Rivers State and all PDP candidates.

He assured that the forthcoming election will be the freest in the history of elections in the country. This is because it will be about the people using their permanent voters cards to determine their true political representatives.