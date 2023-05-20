Wike backs Akpabio, Abass for 10th National Assembly leadership

Ahead of the May 29th swearing-in of the President Elect, Bola Tinubu, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has backed the All Progressives Congress (APC) on its choice of candidates for the 10th National Assembly leadership.

Wike advised aspirants jostling for the various National Assembly leadership positions to work and respect APC’s decision and the President-Elect to enable the incoming administration succeed in delivering its campaign promises to the people.

The APC organ had zoned the Senate President to the South-South, Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Deputy Senate President to the North-West, Senator Barau Jibrin (Kano) and this continues to spark controversy ahead of the inauguration of the 10th NASS in June.

Others are the Speaker of the House of Representatives (North-West) – Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna), and Deputy Speaker South East – Ben Kalu (Abia).

Meanwhile, he urged the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to ensure he assembles only people with capacity, character and track records of performance into his cabinet irrespective of their political backgrounds in order to hit the ground running immediately.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), spoke in Kaduna State on Saturday at a public book presentation, ‘Putting People First: The El-Rufai Years’, where he also commended El-Rufai for championing the zoning of the presidency to the southern part of the country for equity and fairness.

The book, written by a Kaduna-based Journalist, Emmanuel Ado, is a compilation of published articles and interviews focusing on El-Rufai’s eight-year tenure as an appraisal of his core values, mission and achievements as governor of Kaduna.

Notwithstanding belonging to different political parties, El-Rufai said he shared same political ideology with his Rivers State counterpart.

Those in attendance during the launch include Kaduna Governor-elect, Uba Sani, Arthur Eze, traditional rulers, top government officials and captains of industry.

