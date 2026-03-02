Wike approves N8.4bn for Abuja waste management, security

The Federal Capital Territory Executive Council (FCT EXCO) has approved over N8.4 billion to enhance security, waste management, and emergency support for flood victims, alongside fresh measures to fast-track Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) and enforce land regulations in Abuja.

A breakdown of the funds showed that N7.3 billion was approved for the provision of waste collection and management services across four delineated districts of the Federal Capital City, including the supply of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) diesel to the Wupa Basic Waste Treatment Plant for two years.

Meanwhile, the FCT EXCO okayed N1.13 billion for the emergency procurement of communication gadgets and other operational equipment for the FCT Security Agency.

Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) Felix Obuah disclosed that EXCO ratified two major memos at its 18th meeting on Monday.

According to the AMMC Coordinator, the contracts aim to strengthen sanitation services and ensure uninterrupted operations at the Wupa treatment facility, a key component of Abuja’s waste management system.

EXCO also approved the procurement of food and non-food items to support residents affected by flooding across the FCT. The intervention is designed to provide urgent relief to vulnerable communities impacted by recent flood incidents.

In a separate briefing, Director of FCT Procurement, Musa Onsachi, announced that EXCO ratified the emergency procurement of communication gadgets and other operational equipment for the FCT Security Agency at a cost of N1,133,802,500.

He explained that the equipment would bridge critical operational gaps identified when the current FCT administration took office.

“The essence of this project is to support the FCT Security Agency in carrying out its assignment within the territory. With the support of these gadgets, the agency will be able to perform its duties more effectively,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Director of Land Administration revealed significant improvements in the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy in Abuja, stating that property owners can now obtain their C-of-O within as little as one week after meeting all requirements.

He said delays often arise from applicants’ failure to submit passport photographs, return signed letters of acceptance within 21 days of land offer, or complete payment processes properly.

“Generation of a Remita number is not a payment. An invoice is not the same thing as a receipt. Applicants must ensure they obtain a remitter payment receipt before processing can continue,” he explained.

He also warned that incorrect addresses, including the use of P.O. Box instead of verifiable residential addresses, could delay issuance.

On land use contraventions, the Director disclosed that enforcement actions are imminent against property owners who converted residential buildings to commercial use without approval.

While some allottees have complied with government directives and paid necessary contravention charges, others remain in default.

“The administration has been lenient, but enforcement will commence. This may include sealing of properties, revocation of titles, and other necessary actions,” he said.

He further urged property owners to pay outstanding ground rents and other statutory charges, noting that such revenues fund infrastructure development and maintenance across the FCT.

“These monies are used to build roads, bridge,s and maintain the city. We appeal to residents to fulfill their obligations to ensure uninterrupted use of their properties,” he added

The Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister thanked the media for supporting the dissemination of government policies and expressed optimism that subsequent EXCO meetings would continue to drive development initiatives across the territory.