Wike appoints new SSA on protocol matters

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of Sani Daura as his Senior Special Assistant on Protocol Matters, adding an experienced hand to his administrative team.

Daura, a seasoned civil servant, has over 30 years of experience in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Protocol Department, making him well suited for the role.

The newly appointed aide, who became Director of FCT Protocol in 2019, is expected to retire from the Civil Service on January 24, 2026.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the appointment will take effect from the date of Daura’s retirement from the civil service.

Olayinka said the minister’s decision to appoint Daura is part of efforts to strengthen protocol coordination and improve the management of official engagements within the FCT Administration.

The minister expressed confidence that Daura’s extensive experience and institutional knowledge would contribute significantly to the smooth conduct of protocol activities and enhance overall efficiency in the FCT administration.