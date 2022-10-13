Wike appoints 22,000 more political aides ahead 2023 election

Barely two days after approving the appointment of 14,000 advisers for different political units, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has picked another 22,000 individuals as his Special Assistants on political affairs.

The appointment of these additional 22,000 aides has increased the number of Special Assistants on Political Units to the governor from 28,000 to 50,000.

As gathered, appointments of these additional aides and those already occupying the office were basically to monitor election activities within their community and report to Wike during the 2023 election in the state.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on media, Kelvin Ebiri, announced the appointments on Thursday through a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

According to the statement, “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has reviewed the appointment of Special Assistants on Political Units from 28,000 to 50,000. The appointments take immediate effect”

Earlier, Wike had approved appointments of 14,000 advisers for various political units with the mandate to advise the government on political activities within their communities and advisers play a pivotal role in the administration.

“In addition to the 14,000 advisers, Governor Wike has also appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers. The appointments are with immediate effect.”

