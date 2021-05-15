Wike adjusts curfew hours after police arrests military checkpoints attackers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has adjusted the curfew hours in two Local Governments after the Nigerian Police arrested attackers of the military formations across the state.

Wike, who listed the two councils, Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas, said that one hour and 30 minutes have been to the curfew hours to give the residents the opportunity to complete their businesses as planned.

According to him, curfew will now be effective from 8.30 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. from Sunday 16th May 2021, while the prevailing starting to closing time-frame of 7.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. still continues to apply to the curfew in the rest of the 21 Local Government Areas of the State until further notice.

He announced the new development on Saturday during a state broadcast announcing the outcome of the review on the security status of the state.

The governor said: “For now, after yet another review of the prevailing security situation and in particular, the effect of the curfew on our citizens, the State Security Council has decided to relax the curfew time a little for Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas only.

“Consequently, the current night-time curfew in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas will now be effective from 8.30 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. from Sunday 16th May 2021, while the prevailing starting to closing time-frame of 7.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. still continues to apply to the curfew in the rest of the 21 Local Government Areas of the State until further notice.

“The nation’s security agencies are on the ground to strictly enforce the State-wide curfew as reviewed and arrest and prosecute any intransigent person or group that may fail to comply.

“Thank heavens, those responsible for the premeditated and brutal ambushes and murders of security personnel in the State have been apprehended and are now facing the bitter venom of our laws as none that is proven to be criminally liable will escape the fury and crushing impact of justice.

“We wish to reassure every citizen and resident that we are able, willing, and ready to act directly and decisively, and at any time, with the full weight of our government to forestall every security threat to our State from any person, group, or quarters.

“Our State; our heritage is no one else’s property to assault and destroy at will. It goes without saying, therefore, that every citizen and resident bears some level of responsibility to protect it from the injurious hegemonic tendencies of strangers and ensure the peace, safety and security of everyone.

“Let me, therefore, appeal, once again, to every one of us not to hesitate to pass on every valuable nugget of information relating to the evil conclaves, plots and potential assaults and breaches to our security by evil-minded Nigerians and their collaborators, to the attention of the law enforcement agencies for appropriate counteractions.

“We can assure you that with such vital and credible intelligence gathering and information sharing with the Government and the security agencies we have the capacity, will, and the strength to overwhelm and completely rout these faceless terrorists and neutralize their threats to our God-given natural rights to live in peace and go about with our daily lives without any cause to fear about our safety and security in any part of our own land”.

