Wife kills husband over poor affection in Kano

Two days after exchanging marital vows and pledging lifelong commitment, Saudat, a newlywed woman in Kano allegedly killed her husband over claims of emotional neglect and lack of affection.

As gathered, the young bride first poisoned her husband, identified as Salisu, before fatally stabbing him in a shocking turn of events.

The tragic incident occurred in the Farawa community of Kano, where Saudat was apprehended by law enforcement after being rescued from an angry mob that stormed her residence in an attempt to lynch her.

Neighbours and co-tenants, stunned by the development, said the couple had been married for only a few days, making the murder even more unsettling.

A source familiar with the young couple narrated that they had tied the knot on Sunday in a family-arranged marriage that was said to lack genuine affection.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, further revealed that Salisu had shown signs of hesitation before the wedding but was persuaded by relatives to go ahead.

“The union was marred by emotional distance and lack of mutual understanding,” he said.

“As news of Salisu’s death spread, angry youths in the community attempted to take matters into their own hands, however, swift intervention by police operatives prevented further chaos, and the suspect was arrested at the scene,” the source added.

As of the time of filing this report, police authorities have yet to release an official statement on the matter.