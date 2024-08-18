Widow, five children die after eating local delicacy in Kano

A widow and her five children have been confirmed to have died after consuming a local delicacy known as Danwake in Kano State.

The tragedy that has caused panic among residents occurred in Karkari village, Gwarzo Local Government Area of the state,

As gathered, the deceased widow was identified as Alhakatu Abdulkarim, who prepared the meal for the family, while the five children were: Bashir, Firdausi, Hafsat, Usman, and Jamilu.

The victims, who were all members of the same family, were confirmed dead by medical experts on Sunday at Gwarzo General Hospital after being rushed there in critical condition.

The tragic loss has sent shock waves through the local community, leaving neighbors and extended family members devastated.

A local resident, Musa Abdullahi, expressed the community’s grief, saying, “This is a great loss for all of us. Alhakatu was a hardworking woman who did everything to provide for her children. It is unimaginable that something like this could happen.”

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the incident, stating that the family had consumed the meal on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the food was prepared using expired cassava flour, which is suspected to have caused the deaths.

Confirming the incident, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna, stated, “The six members of the family who ate the food were rushed to Gwarzo General Hospital where they were confirmed dead by doctors. We are still waiting for the medical report from the hospital to ascertain the cause of the death of the six persons.”

As investigations continue, authorities have urged the public to exercise caution in the preparation and consumption of food, particularly with the use of ingredients that may be expired or unsafe.

“We are urging people to be very careful and ensure that the food they prepare and consume is safe,” added SP Abdullahi.