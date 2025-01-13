Why we remove Obasa, appoint first female speaker- Lagos lawmakers

Hours after impeaching the former Speaker, Mudasiru Obasa and replaced him with the first female speaker of the House, Mojisola Meranda, the Lagos State House of Assembly members have disclosed that the move was to save the image and credibility of the House.

They said that Obasa’s removal will also help to save Lagos from experiencing a leadership crisis that could arise in weeks to come.

Addressing newsmen after the impeachment on Monday, a lawmaker representing Epe Constituency 1, Abiodun Tobun, stressed that the over 30 lawmakers that voted did so for the integrity and trust imposed in them by the electorates.

According to him, “The Lagos State House of Assembly has declared its decision to impeach Speaker Mudashiru Obasa. The impeachment was a unanimous decision by the lawmakers.

“The lawmakers agreed to take this step to safeguard our image and Lagos State. Change is inevitable, and we felt it was time for a new direction.

“All standing committees and principal officer positions have been dissolved. We are determined to work together to elevate the Assembly and deliver on our responsibilities to Lagosians,” Tobun said.

He explained that the Constitution empowers the Assembly to regulate its proceedings, and members reached a consensus to end Obasa’s tenure. Following the impeachment, Meranda was sworn in as the new Speaker, with Fatai Ajibola, as Deputy Speaker.

The lawmakers assured the public of their commitment to the progress and stability of Lagos State under the new leadership.

Meranda was born to the noble family of Late Chief T. A Lawal Akapo (Ojora of Lagos) and Princess M. A. Lawal-Akapo of the royal families of Ojora, Aromire, Onitana, Oloto, and Oniru royal families. A sibling to the Oniru of Irulaland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal.

She had her primary education at St. Charles Nursery and Primary school and later on Randle primary school. She attended Anglican Girls Grammar school and Ansar-Ud-Deen secondary school both in Surulere where she held the posts of the library prefect and secretary press club, she obtained the West African school certificate (WASC) examination in the college. A highly adventurous scholar, young Mojisola Lasbat Meranda attended NIIT where she obtained a certificate in Software Development (Network Engineering).

She also obtained a BSc in Public Administration from the Lagos State University (LASU), Masters of Public and International Affairs (MPIA) from University of Lagos and Master in Business Administration MBA, Public Sector Management from University of York, UK and Master of Criminology, University of Lagos.