Why we distribute food to indigent pregnant women weekly- Lagos Govt.

The Lagos State Government has explained what the state stands to gain from food packages it has been distributing to indigent pregnant women across Lagos, as been part of ways of joining efforts to produce coming generations of children that would make greater societies.

It said that been part of life journey of the unborn generations, from their pregnancies, to delivery and growth, is what the government plans to achieve through a Mother, Infant and Child Development (MICHD) program designed and introduced by Office of Civic Engagement to Lagos State Governor that recommended that supplying indigent pregnant women basic food and nutrient packages needed through their periods would go a long way and bring state government closer to babies before their births.

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Civic Engagement, Aderemi Adeboowale, said that the commitment of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is to reduce poverty line to barest, ensure Lagosian feels impact of his government and that the food packages that her office has been distributing to pregnant women was an initiative of the government created not just to come through for the indigent pregnant women, but to share bond with babies they were carrying, till their deliveries.

Speaking to groups of pregnant women during MICHD sensitization program recently held at Odunbaku, Sango and Onilekere primary health centers across Agege in Lagos, Adebowale indicated that her boss had taken bold steps by introducing the food packages and other medical assistance in area of health insurance to ensure the women and their babies were in better condition through out pregnancy period and that the aim was to start rebuilding society through such soft care that mother and child often need most.

Adebowale said that the sensitization exercise was designed to facilitate awareness among the beneficiaries that will be partaking from the project and that it is aimed at helping pregnant women across the state realize the importance and attention they need give towards ensuring that their infant have nutritious brain development before they are born to make them civilly responsible citizens.

According to her, the main expectation of the program is to see pregnant mothers eat a well balanced diet during their pregnancy as it is why the MICHD PACK is given on a weekly basis to enhance proper brain development of the fetus and wellbeing of both mother and child.

She further indicated that the project was organized as a platform aimed towards reinstating the Lagos State’s commitment particularly to ensure better health and environment of all indigent pregnant women and their infants and that the impact will make the communities a more civic responsible environment for all residents of the state.

She said: “The sensitization exercise is designed to facilitate awareness among the beneficiaries that will be partaking from this laudable project. Pregnant women need to know the importance of good nutrition and how it helps in brain development of the baby from the womb.”

“The MICHD PACK project is to help pregnant women across the state to give birth and raise a civilly responsible child that will grow up to contribute positively to our society and not one that will exert pressure on it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

