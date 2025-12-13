Why we can’t release Malami- EFCC

As detention of the former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, attract criticism, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that the legal expert will be allowed to return home after completing his bail conditions.

EFCC added that Malami could fast-track his return home if he cooperate with the Agency’s prosecutors through providing vital information that would aid the ongoing investigation.

It stressed that was not the wish of EFCC to detain the Senior Advocate of Nigeria but the ongoing investigation is in the interests of the over 200 million Nigerians whose taxes were involved in the probe.

The anti-graft agency stated that the detention of Malami was apolitical rather an act to send message to public officeholder to ensure transparency and accountability while serving the country.

EFCC made the clarification on Saturday through a statement released through its official social media handle, dispelling Malami’s allegations on the ongoing investigation.

According to the statement, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, though not disposed to joining issues with respect to its operations in the media, is compelled to respond to the patently false claims of a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN about a purported revocation of “his bail over attendance at a political gathering in Kebbi”.

“Administrative bail is a discretionary temporary reprieve that allows a suspect to be released on stated conditions pending conclusion of investigation and arraignment in court. To this effect, after his brief interrogation on November 28, 2025, Malami was offered provisional bail hinged on five requirements. He has neither met any of the requirements nor shown readiness to keep faith with them.

“He was due back for further interrogation on December 1, 2025 , but in a curious twist, the former Minister pleaded with his investigators through a letter written to the Commission on December 4, 2025, to allow him to attend to his “ill-health”. The Commission compassionately granted his plea even while his bail conditions had not been met.

“He was initially required to commence reporting for further investigations on December 1, 2025 but this had to be deferred to December 4, 2025 largely owing to his “ Request for an Adjournment on Grounds of Ill- Health” . He neither provided a medical report nor credible proof of ill-health to the Commission

“The EFCC cannot allow the latitude granted the former Minister on his health stand in the way of investigations . On this score, he was invited again on December 8, 2025 for further interrogation and detained until the pending bail conditions are met.

“Evidently, the former minister’s claims of revocation of bail by the EFCC are untenable. It is equally ridiculous to insinuate that the Commission barred him “ from granting media interviews and from participating in political activities in Kebbi State”. Such bogus claims from a former chief law officer of the nation are strange, as the EFCC has no interest in the political affiliation of its suspects. It bears reiterating that the Commission is apolitical. A former governor and ranking member of the ruling party was recently arraigned for alleged contract fraud.

“The Commission wishes to advise Malami to expend his energy on meeting the five bail conditions he acknowledged and signed on November 28, 2025.

“It would also serve his interest to cooperate with his team of interrogators rather than dissipate energy in whipping up sentiments through false claims in the media”.