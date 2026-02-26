Why we cannot prosecute Simi – Lagos Govt.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Titilola Adeniyi-Vivour, has highlighted significant challenges in pursuing legal action against singer Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, over resurfaced old tweets amid public calls for investigation into alleged sexual misconduct.

She stressed that for any case to move forward successfully, it is crucial to have a survivor come forward and give their own account, because without someone directly reporting the alleged assault, it is very difficult for the agency to take legal action or prove the case in court.

Adeniyi-Vivour further encouraged potential victims to come forward to provide formal statements, enabling the process to move beyond initial scrutiny.

Her comments came during an appearance on Channels Television’s Morning Brief program on Thursday in Lagos, in response to the ongoing controversy sparked by Simi’s tweets from around 2012 and 2014, which some have interpreted as inappropriate references possibly linked to a creche managed by her mother.

“It is going to be very difficult to prosecute Simi without a survivor being present. To start the process, we encourage anybody who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Simi to come forward and ensure that their statement is taken,” Adeniyi-Vivour said.

The tweets resurfaced following Simi’s recent condemnation of rape culture and sexual violence in Nigeria, prompting public backlash and calls for accountability, although no direct survivors have publicly emerged to substantiate claims of assault tied to the posts or related settings.

The DSVA’s approach underscores the critical role of complainant participation in sexual offense cases, particularly those involving historical allegations, as authorities seek to balance public concern with the evidentiary requirements necessary for meaningful legal proceedings.