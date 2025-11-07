The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has explained the circumstances surrounding the arrest and arraignment of Samuel Ojeogwu, popularly known as Sammy West, the brother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

The Command stated that Ojeogwu, along with three others, was apprehended following a petition accusing them of multiple offences, including criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, theft, and cyberbullying.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the arrest followed several formal invitations extended to Ojeogwu to report for questioning, which he repeatedly failed to honour.

“Upon receipt of the petition, several invitations were extended to Mr. Samuel Ojeogwu by the Metro Area Command for questioning, which were not honoured. Mr. Ojeogwu was arrested in Lagos on the authority of a duly issued arrest warrant from a competent court and subsequently conveyed to Abuja for further investigation,” the statement read.

SP Adeh added that the investigation culminated in Ojeogwu’s arraignment on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after which the court ordered his remand pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

“Upon the conclusion of investigations, the suspect was on November 6, 2025, charged to court for offences bordering on criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, and theft. He has been remanded by the court pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions,” the release added.

The FCT Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to professional policing, due process, and the rule of law.