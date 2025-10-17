Why we arrest Nollywood actress cooking on street- Lagos Govt.

The Lagos State Government has justified the actions of officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) against Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, in the Admiralty area of Lekki Phase 1, saying she was dislodged for engaging in unauthorized activities on public infrastructure.

It stated that the claim by the actress to be conducting charitable cooking activities on the road median contravenes existing environmental and sanitation regulations in the state.

According to the government, while the Lagos State Government deeply appreciates the spirit of philanthropy and community support demonstrated by many residents, such initiatives must be carried out in compliance with the state’s extant laws to ensure public safety, environmental protection, and urban order.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, justified the claim on Friday amid criticism over the enforcement officials’ action against the actress, who claimed she was harassed by the officials who stopped the cooking of food for indigent Lagosians on Lekki road.

Wahab, in a statement made available to newsmen, stressed that the act committed on the road median poses significant risks to the actress, other Lagosians, and infrastructure built by taxpayers in the state.

He said: “The individual in question claimed to be conducting charitable cooking activities on the road median, which unfortunately contravened existing environmental and sanitation regulations.

“The administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains committed to fostering a clean, sustainable, and livable Lagos for all. Unauthorized use of public spaces, such as road medians, for commercial or personal activities poses significant risks, including damage to infrastructure, health hazards, and disruption to traffic flow.

“Our enforcement actions, including the arrest and removal of equipment in this case, are part of the #KeepLagosClean and #ZeroToleranceLagos campaigns aimed at preserving the city’s aesthetic and functional integrity.

“Lagosians are encouraged to utilize designated spaces or seek necessary approvals for such activities to contribute positively without compromising the state’s standards.

“We urge all residents and organizations involved in charitable endeavors to partner with relevant agencies for guidance on compliant practices. This collaborative approach will help amplify the impact of goodwill while safeguarding our shared urban spaces”.

In a video circulating on social media, Martins was seen visibly distraught and in tears, clutching her hand, which appeared swollen and covered in a liquid substance believed to be hot oil.

Passersby in the video expressed sympathy as they tried to comfort her, advising her to “pour salt on it” to ease the pain. Others in the crowd could be heard shouting in protest, alleging that officials had seized her cooking equipment and that the oil spill occurred during the scuffle.

One eyewitness could be heard yelling, “Lagos State KAI for Lekki Ikate bus stop, they came and poured her hot oil when she was cooking! She is doing this for free. She is using her money and sharing it for free. She is doing this for free!”

“They came here, packed everything, and poured her hot oil,” another bystander shouted.

The crowd, visibly upset, said Martins had been cooking out of goodwill, in hopes of sharing the free meals with the less privileged around the Lekki-Ikate bus stop when the incident occurred.

In a follow-up video, Martins, visibly emotional, identified herself as the founder of the Golden Heart Foundation.

According to her previous social media posts, the foundation is a government-registered non-profit organisation that provides free meals to the homeless and empowers street youths through financial aid and skills acquisition.

The foundation, she explained, regularly conducts cooking outreaches across Lagos to support vulnerable individuals and promote community welfare.

“I cook on the streets of Lagos. Today, I came here, and these officials hijacked what I was using to cook for the people. Along the line, hot oil spilled on my hand — see, my hands are swollen. I don’t even know where they’re taking me to,” she said.

She also shared footage showing vehicles marked with the logos of Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps and KAI, which she alleged were the agencies involved.