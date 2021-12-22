Why we are inviting newly crowned Miss Nigeria’s parent- Kano Hisbah

Barely a week after 18-year-old Shatu Garko became 2021 Miss Nigeria following her victory at the 44th edition of the beauty pageant, Kano State Hisbah Board has concluded plans to invite the parent of the girl and persuade them to ask that she drop the title immediately.

The board said that the competition the Hijab (Muslim scarf) wearing girl participated in and won was against the tenet of Islam and that the invite of the parent was to further sensitize them on the impact the pageant would have on her faith.

After Hisbah’s plans were revealed, an Islamic human rights organisation, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has thrown its weight behind the board to grill Shatu’s parents over their daughter’s participation in the pageant.

Speaking on the invite, Commander-General for Hisbah, Harun Ibn-Sina, stressed that the Islamic religion forbids beauty pageants.

Ibn-Sina said they were inviting the parents to explain to them that the participation in beauty pageant contest was anti-Islam and in order to avoid others following her footstep.

In an audio clip been circulated on different social media platforms on Wednesday, he cited different verses of the holy Qur’an, saying the sacred book condemned the act.

According to him, “We (Hisbah) have confirmed that Shatu Garko is a Muslim from Kano state and her parents come from Garko Local government area. Kano is a sharia state and this is why we would not allow the matter to pass.

“We will invite the parents to talk to them about the actions of their daughter and the fact that what she did is forbidden in Islam in case they don’t know so that she would not continue in that path and also stop other girls from copying or following her footstep,” the Hisbah boss, Sheikh Ibn-Sina said.

He continued when he said, “A Muslim woman is not allowed to expose any part of her body except where necessary such as her face, palm and leg. And if she must do, it should be for her husband, parents and children.

“It has come to our notice that our children are now coming out to contest for this immoral act which is not acceptable by Islam,” Ibn-Sina stated.

Speaking on behalf of the organisation, its director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, argued that no decent Muslim lady would participate in any beauty pageant like the Miss Nigeria contest or any other currently being organised globally.

Akintola added that the beauty pageant was not different from the television reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija).

The group said Muslims do not participate in any beauty pageant, according to Quran Chapter 24, Verse 31; and Quran Chapter 33, Verse 59.

“These two verses emphatically insist that women should cover themselves and dress up decently and neither should display their body for the public.

“Being present in a beauty pageant even if she was in a hijab, she had done the catwalk with thousands of men eating her up with their eyes. It is not acceptable,” Akintola stressed.

It would be recalled that the 18-year-old indigene of Kano State was crowned Miss Nigeria after beating 17 other finalists at an event recently in Lagos.

She was also the youngest contestant this year, winning N10m, a one-year residency at a luxury apartment, a brand new car, and brand ambassadorship opportunities.

