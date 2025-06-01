Why water scarcity persist across Abuja — Wike

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has attributed the disruption of water supply in Abuja city and some satellite towns to the ongoing major rehabilitation of two water treatment plants.

He said that the treatment plants were among the four facilities responsible for the production and supply of water to FCT residents.

Wike disclosed this in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, in Abuja on Sunday.

The minister said that due to the ongoing rehabilitation of the plants, water supply from the two functioning treatment plants would be rationed for two weeks.

“What is being experienced is a partial and not a total shutdown of the entire water supply to the residents of FCT, as two of the water treatment plants are still in operation.

“SCC Nigeria Ltd. is, however, working 24/7 to ensure that the rehabilitation is concluded before the scheduled time. Residents are, therefore, urged to store enough water to cater for their needs during this period, as supply will be rationed,’’ he said.

The minister called on residents to bear with the FCT Administration, assuring that the rehabilitation, when completed, would improve water supply in the FCT.

He, however, said that the two plants undergoing rehabilitation would be temporarily powered to supply water to residents during Sallah celebrations.

“The FCT Water Board operates four water treatment plants of 30,000m3/hour, which are divided into Phases 1, 2, 3, and 4. As a result of the inefficiency of the plants, which are currently producing below their installed capacity, a contract was awarded for their rehabilitation to Messrs SCC Nigeria Ltd.

“The rehabilitation works have reached an advanced stage on Phases 1 and 2 where the electro-mechanical equipment, which is the prime mover of the treatment plants, are to be replaced and reinstalled.

“This warranted a total shutdown of the two plants, which are interconnected. However, phases 3 and 4 water treatment plants are operational but won’t sustain, meet, or cater for the demands of the populace,” he said.

Wike said that the Water Board had made a rationing time-table by alternating between lines 1 and 2 of the distribution network.

This, according to him, will minimise the adverse effects of inadequate water supply to FCT residents.