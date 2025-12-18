Why vigilantes in trouble zones receive arms- FG

In a detailed clarification aimed at addressing widespread speculation and misinformation circulating across various media platforms, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has acknowledged the provision of arms to vigilante elements as part of a structured hybrid approach to bolster security forces in combating terrorism, banditry, and assorted criminal activities, particularly within challenging and difficult terrains across the country.

This admission comes amidst heightened public concern triggered by reports surrounding a specific incident in Kwara State, where a rifle allegedly issued by the ONSA was recovered, prompting questions about the nature and oversight of such auxiliary support in ongoing security operations.

The statement was issued by the Head, Strategic Communications, National Counter Terrorism Centre, ONSA, Abu Michael, who emphasized that pursuant to Part III, Sections 4, 5, and 6 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022, the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), under the ONSA, continued to coordinate and support law enforcement, security, and intelligence agencies in countering all forms of terrorism in Nigeria.

According to the Spokesman, recent media reports published on some online platforms have made it necessary to clarify ongoing counter-terrorism operations in parts of the country, particularly in forested areas of Kwara State.

He said, “In line with the National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST), Nigeria’s kinetic approach includes the deployment of hybrid forces.

This involves the coordinated use of regular security forces and trained irregular auxiliaries, such as hunters and vigilante elements, to operate in difficult terrains, including forest areas.

“This approach previously guided the engagement of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in the North East. The CJTF comprised trained civilian volunteers who worked alongside the Armed Forces in operations against Boko Haram. The same strategy currently informs hybrid deployments in parts of the North West and North Central,” Michael said.

“These operations are aimed at degrading the capabilities of bandit, criminal, and terrorist groups. This approach has yielded several successful outcomes. The situation in Kwara State is not different. However, media reports on the matter are inaccurate. The limited public information is due to the sensitive nature of these operations,” he added.

Michael noted that details of the incident were being restricted to prevent operational compromise and to protect the safety of personnel and auxiliary forces.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Federal Government and its agencies are not conducting kinetic operations with any sociocultural groups. Claims that the Office of the National Security Adviser has provided arms to any sociocultural organisation are false and should be disregarded,” he said.

According to him, all hybrid personnel were recruited directly by authorised security and intelligence agencies following due diligence.

“All operations are conducted in accordance with the law and established standard operating procedures,”. He therefore, urged the public to disregard unverified reports that misrepresent the conduct of these operations.

“The media is also urged to exercise responsibility, protect sensitive security information, and seek clarification through designated official spokespersons,” he stated.

He further assured that the National Counter Terrorism Centre remained committed to an open-door policy to deepen stakeholder understanding of Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts.