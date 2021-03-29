Why Tinubu stands out among Nigerian leaders – Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has advanced reasons why the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, stands among Nigerian contemporary politicians and leaders, saying his critical thinking and analytical prowess were second to none in the country.

He described Tinubu, fondly called Asiwaju, as an outstanding model to Nigeria emerging leaders and a lesson in patriotism, tenacity, service and resilience.

Oyetola while showering encomiums on the former Lagos State governor on the occasion of his 69th birthday anniversary, noted that despite naysayers, the APC national leader commitment to the Nigerian project has been visible to all and sundry.

The governor in a birthday message personally signed by him thanked Allah for donating Asiwaju as an answer to the myriad of challenges besetting the nation and the citizens at the critical stage of nationhood.

Oyetola, who appreciated Tinubu for being a mentor to all in all spheres, further described him as a phenomenal leader; a proud and illustrious Omoluabi of no mean stature and a beacon of hope to the teeming youth population in the country.

“Today offers me another grand opportunity, as usual, to, on behalf of the Government and people of Osun, felicitate you on your birthday and to thank Almighty Allah for donating you as an answer to the myriad of challenges besetting the nation and its innocent citizens.

“I thank you for being a mentor to all of us in all spheres: a phenomenal leader to our great party, the All Progressives Congress; an outstanding model to the emerging leaders of this great nation; a lesson in patriotism, tenacity, service and resilience; a proud and illustrious Omoluabi of no mean stature; a beacon of hope to our teeming youths and leaders of tomorrow; a good husband to your wife; and a good father to your children.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Osun, I congratulate you on your birthday, Sir, and wish you long life, good health, divine wisdom, guidance and direction in your remaining journeys through life”, Oyetola said.