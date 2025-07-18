Why Tinubu rename Borno varsity after Buhari

The Federal Minister of Education has defended President Bola Tinubu’s decision to rename the University of Maiduguri after former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as a recognition of Buhari’s contributions to national development, particularly in education and security.

The ministry’s justification came amid mixed reactions from Nigerians following the name change of the 50-year-old university by Tinubu.

Tinubu, during a special Federal Executive Council (FEC) session, approved the renaming of the institution to honour Buhari, barely two days after the former president was laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

The Minister of Education, Olatunji Alausa, in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, said the ministry was honoured to serve as the channel through which the late president’s legacy in human capital development and other areas would be permanently enshrined.

“The Ministry of Education is deeply honoured that the sector has been chosen as the channel through which the late president’s legacy will be permanently enshrined,” he said.

He added that Tinubu’s decision reflected not only deep empathy and respect, but also a firm conviction that education is the foundation of national development.

According to him, Tinubu’s commitment to human capital development is unwavering and consistent with the “path of national renewal that President Buhari championed.”

Alausa also noted that the symbolic gesture underscores the Tinubu administration’s recognition of education as a cornerstone for sustainable development and national identity.

Although many have faulted the move to honour the late former military Head of State, he stated that Buhari’s eight years in power were marked by notable reforms in national security, anti-corruption, infrastructure, agriculture, and human capital development.

The minister added that during Buhari’s time as the country’s leader, several key initiatives, including the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, the Treasury Single Account (TSA), the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), and various social investment schemes, significantly contributed to national progress.

“The ministry reiterates its commitment to upholding the values of service, integrity, and excellence that both the late President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu exemplify,” he added.