Why Tinubu deserves second term – Cross River lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives from Cross River State, Peter Akpanke, has opined that President Bola Tinubu deserves a second term in office.

The lawmaker cited ongoing economic reforms, infrastructure development and social intervention programmes across the country.

Akpanke,who representsObudu/Bekwarra/Obanliku Federal Constituency, stated this on Wednesday during the commissioning of newly constructed classroom blocks in Obudu Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmaker said the although Tinubu’s policies had come with initial challenges, they were necessary steps to stabilise the economy and reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth.

“Our President is doing very well. The reforms may be tough, but they are meant to fix long-standing problems in the system. With time, Nigerians will reap the benefits,”Akpanke said.

Akpanke also commended Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, for what he described as massive development projects in the state, including road construction, employment initiatives and empowerment programmes for women and youths.

According to him, the synergy between the Federal Government and the state government would accelerate development at the grassroots if sustained.

During the event, the lawmaker commissioned a three-classroom block with an office at Community Secondary School, Kubong-Bette, and a six-classroom block at Ukpada Community Secondary School, Utugwang, both in Obudu LGA.

He said the projects were part of his efforts to attract life-changing infrastructure to his constituency since assuming office in 2023, adding that more projects, including the construction of the Utugwang main market road, were underway.

The highlights of the commissioning included the announcement of the payment of one term’s school fees for selected students, as well as the distribution of school bags and uniforms to pupils in the benefiting schools.

He urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive of the Federal Government, stressing that continuity was key to consolidating the gains of the ongoing reforms.