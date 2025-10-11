Why Super Eagles arrival to Uyo is delayed- NFF

The Super Eagles’ arrival in Uyo ahead of Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash against the Benin Republic has been delayed after the aircraft conveying the team suffered a cracked windscreen mid-air.

The sudden development forced the plane conveying the team to make an emergency landing in Luanda, Angola, to avoid crash during the trip to Uyo.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) disclosed this on Saturday after their opponent, Benin Republic arrived Uyo with their Coach, Gernot Rohr

The country’s football body in a statement made available to newsmen explained that the ValueJet aircraft, which was flying the delegation from Polokwane, South Africa, had to make an emergency return to Luanda, Angola, following the incident.

According to the NFF, the same aircraft had earlier transported part of the team’s delegation to Polokwane on Thursday night, arriving on Friday morning.

It stated that during the return journey, after a scheduled refuelling stop in Luanda, the aircraft developed the fault shortly after take-off.

The statement read in part, “The same aircraft had flown some members of the delegation to Polokwane on Thursday night, arriving in the South African city on Friday morning.

“However, after a routine refueling stop in Luanda, Angola (where the plane also stopped to refuel on Thursday night, and where the same plane had stopped to refuel to and from Bloemfontein in South Africa for the Matchday 8 encounter between the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana last month), the aircraft suffered a cracked windscreen mid-air after take-off, and the pilot did well to guide the airplane safely back to the airport in Luanda.”

The NFF stated that efforts are currently underway to ensure the team’s prompt arrival in Uyo ahead of the upcoming match.

“ValueJet Airline and the relevant Federal Government of Nigeria authorities, including the Hon. Minister of Aviation, the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chief of Staff to Mr. President, are working assiduously to get the necessary overflying and landing permits for another aircraft to fly from Lagos, pick the delegation in Luanda and fly them to Uyo,” the statement added.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face the Squirrels of Benin Republic in a crucial World Cup qualifying fixture at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Tuesday.