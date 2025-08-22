Why student upkeep loan stopped during holiday- FG

The Federal Government has explained that the suspension of student upkeep loans during holidays is to ensure proper coordination and fairness in the disbursement process.

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) said the decision was taken to address the absence of a harmonised academic calendar among tertiary institutions and to prevent duplicate payments to students across overlapping sessions.

In a statement issued yesterday, the agency explained that upkeep loan disbursements will now be made strictly in line with each institution’s academic session, ensuring payments are tied directly to active school terms.

NELFUND further noted that applications could be rejected for reasons such as incomplete documentation, incorrect account details, name mismatches, institutions declining verification, or applications made after a session has ended.

The fund assured that the disbursement process will remain fair and transparent, urging applicants to ensure accuracy in their documentation and to submit applications within the proper timelines to avoid unnecessary delays.