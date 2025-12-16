Why Regina Daniel should undergo rehab — Ned Nwoko

The lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, has explained why his estranged wife, actress Regina Daniels, must undergo drug rehabilitation before regaining access to their sons, Munir and Khalifa.

Nwoko’s remark followed a video shared by Regina, opening up about the pain of being separated from their kids amid ongoing marital tensions with her husband.

The lawmaker, in a statement issued by his communications team and shared on his verified X account on Tuesday, dismissed claims circulating on social media that the children were being hidden from their mother, describing such narratives as misleading.

According to the senator, a competent court has already ruled on the matter, directing Daniels to undergo rehabilitation and submit to an assessment by the Abuja Social Welfare Department before access to their children can be restored adding that the matter had been adjourned to February 4, 2026, for hearing of the substantive suit.

“The recent posts by Regina present a version of events that is both misleading and inconsistent with long-established family practice. Publicly sharing moments involving the children has never been new, unusual, or controversial within the family,” the statement read.

He further noted that the suggestion that Daniels had been deliberately kept away from the children was “equally misleading,” stressing that her absence was a matter of choice rather than restriction.

Nwoko emphasised that the welfare of the children remained paramount, noting that they had always been raised in an environment that prioritises routine, emotional balance and stability.

“Children deserve a parent who is emotionally present, mentally sound, and sober most of the time. This is not an unreasonable expectation; it is the minimum standard of care any parent owes their children,” the statement added.

The lawmaker urged his estranged wife to comply with the court order, warning that continued emotional appeals on social media risked dragging the children into unresolved personal issues.