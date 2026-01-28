Why police arrest, disperse Makoko protesters

Amid questions from human rights groups and the public demanding answers, the reasons behind the arrest of residents and activists protesting the demolition of Makoko and Iyana-Woro by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command at the state House of Assembly on Wednesday have emerged.

It was gathered that the protesters were taken into custody because they rejected peaceful dialogue offered by members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and insisted on forcing entry into the Assembly complex, in violation of established security protocols.

According to the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Ogundipe Olukayode, the demonstrators, who had marched to the Assembly gate to oppose the demolitions of homes in Makoko, Owode Onirin, Oworonshoki, Otumara, and Baba-Ijora, refused to engage with legislators present, verbally abused them, and disregarded instructions to remain outside the secured premises.

He claimed that one of the leading activists, identified as Hassan Taiwo, also known as Hassan Soweto, became openly confrontational, directing inflammatory and defamatory language at the lawmakers and the Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood, who was on hand to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

According to Ogundipe, Soweto even challenged a legislator to “prove his comradeship” and ordered him to “shut up” if he had nothing good to say, actions described as hostile and provocative.

The Lagos State House of Assembly provided an explanation for why the demonstrators were apprehended, following a publication claiming that lawmakers “watched” or ignored the situation while it happened at their doorstep.

The Assembly noted that the publication contained several inaccuracies, distortions, and unverified allegations capable of misleading the public and inflaming tensions.

“upon receiving information about the gathering at the Assembly gate, Hon. (Otunba) Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, mobilised four other Honourable Members who were present within the complex to engage the protesters in good faith.

“This action alone demonstrates the Assembly’s openness to dialogue and commitment to democratic engagement, even outside plenary sitting periods. Upon arrival at the main gate of the Assembly complex, the Honourable Members clearly informed the protesters that.

“The Assembly was on recess; Engagement could be held peacefully at the gate; Their grievances would be duly documented and escalated appropriately. However, the protesters flatly rejected dialogue at the gate and insisted on gaining access into the Assembly complex, in clear violation of established security protocols governing legislative premises,” he added.

However, Ogundipe clarified that at no point did the house authorize the use of teargas or order the arrest of protesters. He emphasized that the lawmakers had withdrawn from the gate on the advice of the Commissioner of Police to prevent a physical confrontation and ensure the safety of both the demonstrators and Assembly members.

According to him, as the crowd grew increasingly unruly and attempted to force entry into the complex, the RRS intervened to restore order, dispersing the protesters with teargas and taking several into custody to prevent further escalation.

The lawmaker added that the Assembly remains committed to peaceful civic engagement and dialogue, reiterating that issues relating to demolitions fall under the jurisdiction of the executive and regulatory authorities, not the legislature.

He said, “The assurances previously given during the January 15 engagement were not a blanket suspension directive, but a commitment to intervention through appropriate legislative channels, which cannot occur during recess without due process.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly remains committed to, Peaceful civic engagement; Protection of democratic rights; Orderly and respectful dialogue as the only sustainable path to conflict resolution.

“However, intimidation, verbal abuse, misinformation, and attempts to breach secured government facilities cannot be justified under the guise of protest.

“The Assembly urges civil society organisations and the media to exercise restraint, accuracy, and responsibility, and calls on all stakeholders to embrace dialogue over confrontation.