By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Federal Government has advanced reasons why other states of the federation must understudy Lagos State in its response to the deadly coronavirus cases in the country.

It explained that the state’s excellent approach in handling the index case and accompanied cases, and measures put in place in its public health response and protocols had set them apart, thus putting them at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic in the Nigeria.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said with more than fifty percent of the total case in the country being handled in Lagos and the success rate recorded, other states developing their public health responses for the virus must understudy Lagos.

Ehanire, while speaking during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday in Lagos, said the excellent performance of the state in its battle against Ebola in 2014 had set the pace for the feat it is achieving in its fight against coronavirus.

“Other states are as prepared as can be but Lagos is, of course, the frontrunner. More than 50 percent of all the cases of coronavirus in the country are here in Lagos, and because of Lagos International airport, and the fact that most travelers coming into the country come in through Lagos.

“Lagos state has the additional advantage that they did very well in 2014 when they were handling the Ebola case, so there is a lot of institutional memories which is left over, which is helping a lot and I have told the Commissioner that as other states begin to develop their public health response and protocols, they will come here and do some studies, maybe one or two weeks of hand-on to learn the tricks that Lagos has.

“Lagos is very well prepared and other states are trying, and there are only few cases outside, so there is no comparison with what is here in Lagos,” the Minister said.